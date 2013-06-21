BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
June 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Canada Housing Trust No.1
Guarantor Canada through CMHC
Issue Amount C$5.0 billion
Maturity Date June 15, 2018
Coupon 2.05 pct
Issue price 99.878
Payment Date June 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CIBC World Markets, BMO Capital Markets,
Scotiabank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
