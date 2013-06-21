(Recasts with biggest bet since Libyan civil war, adds prices)

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, June 21 Hedge funds and other large speculators increased their bets on rising U.S. crude oil prices last week to the highest level since the Libyan civil war, regulatory data showed on Friday, and held the equivalent on paper of more than 300 million barrels of oil.

The latest weekly data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which covers the week to June 18, showed funds increasing their net long futures and option positions in U.S. crude oil by almost 40,000 contracts, to stand above 311,000 for the first time since the first half of 2011.

The substantial increase comes as many traders are betting U.S. crude oil's discount to international marker Brent will narrow in the coming weeks, as increased pipeline capacity helps drain a glut of crude from Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point of the benchmark West Texas Intermediate contract.

The so-called Brent-WTI spread CL-LCO1=R has fallen to around $7 a barrel this week from more than $20 a barrel in February. The spread touched $6.54 on Friday, the narrowest since November 2011.

U.S. crude oil prices CLc1 rose to $98.44 a barrel on Tuesday from $95.38 a barrel a week earlier, but since then heavy selling has been triggered after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled the central bank is looking at paring back monetary stimulus measures before the end of the year.

On Friday, U.S. crude settled at $93.69 after three days of heavy selling.

Back in early 2011 funds accumulated a record U.S. crude net long of more than 332,000 futures and options contracts, as fighting in Libya cut supplies from the key north African producer.

At the same time U.S. crude prices rose to almost $115 a barrel, the highest since 2008, before falling by almost $40 a barrel over the next four months, partly as a result of funds closing out positions. Selected categories from the CFTC weekly Commitment of Traders report: FUTURES + OPTIONS Managed Swaps Producer

Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 262,239 29,966 -365,626 -33,276 38,590 7,653 NYMEX Crude financial 8,324 258 -4,716 395 870 0 ICE WTI crude 41,102 9,443 -155,946 -8,478 95,914 4,102

--------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 311,665 39,667 -526,288 -41,359 135,374 11,755 RBOB 39,762 6,086 47,755 154 -104,833 -6,622 Heating oil -6,170 15,166 54,420 -4,405 -43,211 -14,100 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 72,664 -2,197 -7,868 -2,146 2,562,432 34,869 NYMEX Crude financial -1,156 -699 -3,322 46 63,599 3,836 ICE WTI crude 23,831 -3,401 -4,901 -1,665 734,422 6,375 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 95,339 -6,297 -16,091 -3,765 3,360,453 45,080 RBOB 12,417 -596 4,899 977 301,582 9,387 Heating oil -14,360 -4,729 9,321 8,068 315,506 -6,906 ===================================================================================== FUTURES ONLY Managed Swaps Producer Net Chg Net Chg Net Chg NYMEX Crude 241,454 25,497 -319,789 -29,674 25,360 3,111 ICE WTI crude 38,926 8,018 -157,105 -5,967 100,554 6,759 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 280,380 33,515 -476,894 -35,641 125,914 9,870 RBOB 39,381 6,029 47,570 112 -103,295 -6,635 Heating oil -4,754 15,052 53,390 -4,226 -41,838 -13,848 Other NonReport Open Net Chg Net Chg Interest Chg NYMEX Crude 57,281 3,407 -4,306 -2,341 1,868,964 53,060 ICE WTI crude 22,292 -7,330 -4,667 -1,480 561,531 8,741 --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- --------- Total 79,573 -3,923 -8,973 -3,821 2,430,495 61,801 RBOB 11,527 -563 4,817 1,057 290,039 8,332 Heating oil -15,782 -5,065 8,984 8,087 292,091 -8,756 ===================================================================================== FUTURES + OPTS FUTURES ONLY NYMEX Crude <0#3CFTC067651> <0#1CFTC067651> NYMEX Crude financial <0#3CFTC06765I> ICE WTI crude <0#3CFTC067411> <0#1CFTC067411> RBOB <0#3CFTC111659> <0#1CFTC111659> Heating oil <0#3CFTC022651> <0#1CFTC022651> Additional CFTC data can be found at <0#CFTC> or CFTCGUIDE or the CFTC website here (Reporting by David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy) ((d.sheppard@thomsonreuters.com)(+1 646 223 6057)(Reuters Messaging: d.sheppard.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CFTC OIL/ (C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.