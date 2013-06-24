* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.65 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.89 percent lower. * The dollar rose on Monday as the prospect of an improving U.S. economy that has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider toning down its stimulus drive in coming months, but Asian shares were capped as investors adapted to the Fed's evolving plan. * Indian shares are expected to remain volatile this week ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, and investors will continue to monitor global markets. * Traders are also warily watching Indian stocks with heavy foreign ownership as they are the ones expected to fall further should selling from overseas funds accelerate. * Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for nine straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), as per exchange and regulatory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)