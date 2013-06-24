* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.65
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.89 percent lower.
* The dollar rose on Monday as the prospect of an improving U.S.
economy that has prompted the Federal Reserve to consider
toning down its stimulus drive in coming months, but Asian
shares were capped as investors adapted to the Fed's evolving
plan.
* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile this week ahead
of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, and
investors will continue to monitor global markets.
* Traders are also warily watching Indian stocks with heavy
foreign ownership as they are the ones expected to fall further
should selling from overseas funds accelerate.
* Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for nine
straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31
billion), as per exchange and regulatory data.
