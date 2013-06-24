* Indian government bonds are likely to continue to see selling pressure tailing stronger U.S. Treasury yields and on the rupee's weakness. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.43 percent on Friday, may inch up to 7.44 percent at open, says a senior dealer. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due later this week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending last week's dismal performance with the benchmark 10-year yield posting its biggest weekly rise since November 2001 after the Federal Reserve signalled it might scale back its stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)