* USD/INR is likely to gain further, on broader dollar strength and continued risk-off sentiment. The pair closed at 59.27/28 on Friday. * A senior dealer expects the pair to open around 59.55-60 levels and move in a 59.40 to 59.90 range for the session. * Dealers expect the Reserve Bank of India to defend 60 level, after the central bank was rumoured to have intervened at those levels on Thursday. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against USD. See * Foreign funds were heavy sellers of $298.25 million in equities on Friday, provisional exchange data showed. * SGX Nifty futures down 0.82 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)