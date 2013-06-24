* Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 4 basis points to 7.47 percent on Monday as dealers shed positions taking cues from the rising U.S treasury yield and lower growth outlook of China. * A weaker opening in the local currency also induced selling pressure in the bonds. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due later this week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices slipped in Asia on Monday, extending last week's dismal performance with the benchmark 10-year yield posting its biggest weekly rise since November 2001 after the Federal Reserve signalled it might scale back its stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)