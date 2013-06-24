* India's main BSE index falls 0.77 percent, while the
broader NSE index is lower 0.8 percent, after earlier
marking their lowest level since April 16.
* Asian shares fall to a fresh 9-1/2-month low as investors
worry about China's economic and financial stability.
* Shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fall 3.6 percent
after newspaper Business Standard reported the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration had raised concerns about a plant in
northern India, citing unidentified sources.
* A Ranbaxy spokesman declined to comment whether it had
received a query. The FDA was not immediately reachable for
comment.
* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile this week ahead
of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday.
* Traders are also warily watching Indian stocks with heavy
foreign ownership.
* Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, which has a 74
percent foreign ownership, is down 1.2 percent.
* Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for nine
straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31
billion), as per exchange and regulatory data.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)