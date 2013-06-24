* India's main BSE index falls 0.77 percent, while the broader NSE index is lower 0.8 percent, after earlier marking their lowest level since April 16. * Asian shares fall to a fresh 9-1/2-month low as investors worry about China's economic and financial stability. * Shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd fall 3.6 percent after newspaper Business Standard reported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had raised concerns about a plant in northern India, citing unidentified sources. * A Ranbaxy spokesman declined to comment whether it had received a query. The FDA was not immediately reachable for comment. * Indian shares are expected to remain volatile this week ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday. * Traders are also warily watching Indian stocks with heavy foreign ownership. * Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd, which has a 74 percent foreign ownership, is down 1.2 percent. * Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for nine straight sessions, totalling 77.60 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), as per exchange and regulatory data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)