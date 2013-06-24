* JP Morgan upgrades power company NTPC Ltd to "overweight" from "neutral", while maintaining a target price of 175 rupees, citing attractive valuations and a cash rich and prudent financial position, among other factors. * The investment bank says the depreciation in the Indian rupee is not a worry as the increased interest costs can be passed on, while noting a standoff with Coal India Ltd over the quality of coal shipments could be a long-term positive if it reduced price-quality mismatches. * NTPC's shares are down 1.2 percent at 0530 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)