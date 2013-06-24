* JP Morgan upgrades power company NTPC Ltd to
"overweight" from "neutral", while maintaining a target price of
175 rupees, citing attractive valuations and a cash rich and
prudent financial position, among other factors.
* The investment bank says the depreciation in the Indian rupee
is not a worry as the increased interest costs can be
passed on, while noting a standoff with Coal India Ltd
over the quality of coal shipments could be a long-term positive
if it reduced price-quality mismatches.
* NTPC's shares are down 1.2 percent at 0530 GMT.
