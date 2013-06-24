Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* USD/INR closing in on record high on the back of month-end importer demand, weak equities. Pair at 59.71/72 versus 59.27/28 close on Friday, 59.9850 life high. * Dealers say the pair in demand largely on month-end oil demand; local stocks down 0.9 pct. * Foreign banks also seen buying USD largely on portfolio outflows. * INR may find some support if some inflows related to Unilever open offer for India unit materialise.
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.