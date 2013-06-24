* USD/INR closing in on record high on the back of month-end importer demand, weak equities. Pair at 59.71/72 versus 59.27/28 close on Friday, 59.9850 life high. * Dealers say the pair in demand largely on month-end oil demand; local stocks down 0.9 pct. * Foreign banks also seen buying USD largely on portfolio outflows. * INR may find some support if some inflows related to Unilever open offer for India unit materialise. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)