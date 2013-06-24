Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to 7.48 percent from its previous close, marking its highest since May 14. * Traders say continued selling by foreign institutional investors is hurting bonds, although banks are buying at current levels, limiting more falls in prices. * However, sentiment for bonds continues to remain weak. * Losses in the rupee also contributing to the pain for bonds by prompting more foreign fund withdrawals. * Traders expect the 10-year to remain in a 7.38 to 7.52 percent range until the current account deficit data on Friday which is the next key domestic trigger for markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.