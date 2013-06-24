* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 5 basis points to 7.48 percent from its previous close, marking its highest since May 14. * Traders say continued selling by foreign institutional investors is hurting bonds, although banks are buying at current levels, limiting more falls in prices. * However, sentiment for bonds continues to remain weak. * Losses in the rupee also contributing to the pain for bonds by prompting more foreign fund withdrawals. * Traders expect the 10-year to remain in a 7.38 to 7.52 percent range until the current account deficit data on Friday which is the next key domestic trigger for markets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)