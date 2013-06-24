* Talk about RBI intervention is keeping USD/INR gains in check, say dealers. The pair is at 59.65/55, off its 59.8250 intraday high after closing at 59.27/28 on Friday. * USD/INR remains near a record high of 59.9850 hit on Thursday. * Dealers divided on whether RBI selling dollars in spot, but some say fall from highs may have been aided by state-run banks selling USD. * Dealers also cite talk about whether central bank intervened in forwards markets, but any action is seen as unlikely to have been strong. * Oil dollar bids helping provide floor to USD/INR. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)