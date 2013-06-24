* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate rises as much as 11 basis points to 7.36 percent, its highest since June 7, 2012, while the one-year rate trades up 5 bps at 7.47 percent. * Traders say overnight swap rates continuing to rise, tracking higher U.S. yields. * U.S. Treasuries prices slip in Asia extending last week's dismal performance with the benchmark 10-year yield posting its biggest weekly rise since November 2001. * The rupee hovering near record lows is also hurting sentiment, traders say. * The five-year rate could touch 7.50 percent levels this week if the broad debt sell-off continues, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)