* India's one-day cash rate at 7.20/7.25 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.20/7.30 percent, at the beginning of the second week of the reporting fortnight. * A dealer estimates cash deficit would hover between 700 billion and 800 billion rupees this week. * Suspected RBI intervention in the forex market to shore up INR may add to cash shortage. * Month-end spending and month-end subsidy payments will, however, help ease the shortfall. * Banks' borrowing from repo rises to 802.15 billion rupees. * Total volume in the call market at 148.64 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.26 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)