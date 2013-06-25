* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 0.24 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.26 percent higher. * Signs of foreign investors exiting the Indian market is keeping the rupee near record lows, with investors on the edge. * The NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, rose 10.4 percent to 21.01, its highest close since June 25, 2012 reflecting the rising volatility in options ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, said dealers. * India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. * Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for 10 straight sessions, totalling 92.91 billion rupees ($1.55 billion), according to exchange and regulatory data. * India's Finance Minister P. Chidambaram will speak at an event around 6.00 pm IST (12.30GMT), organised by rating agency Crisil, an Indian arm of global rating agency S&P, which is launching an index to measure financial inclusion in India. * Also on watch, India's market regulator will hold its quarterly board meeting in Mumbai in the backdrop of fears about FIIs unwinding emerging market positions and record outflows from India's equity markets by domestic institutions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)