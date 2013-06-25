BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
* Indian government bonds are expected to open firm on Wednesday taking cue from the overnight bounce back in US bond prices from two-year low levels. * Dealers say bonds to remain volatile and draw direction from rupee movement during the day. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.52 percent on Wednesday, may inch lower to 7.50 percent at open, says a senior dealer. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due later this week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices held steady in Asia on Tuesday, after bouncing back overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield falling from a near two-year high, although investors remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's plan to start rolling back its stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.