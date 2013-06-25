* Indian government bonds are expected to open firm on Wednesday taking cue from the overnight bounce back in US bond prices from two-year low levels. * Dealers say bonds to remain volatile and draw direction from rupee movement during the day. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.52 percent on Wednesday, may inch lower to 7.50 percent at open, says a senior dealer. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due later this week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices held steady in Asia on Tuesday, after bouncing back overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield falling from a near two-year high, although investors remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's plan to start rolling back its stimulus. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)