* USD/INR is likely to open marginally lower, tailing strong Asian currencies. The pair closed at 59.68/69 on Monday. * A senior dealer expects the pair to open around 59.60 levels and move in a 59.30 to 59.80 range for the session. * The central bank is seen likely to defend the 60 level for the rupee, which also provides formidable technical and psychological resistance. * Most Asian currencies are trading positive against USD. See * Foreign funds were heavy sellers of $260.13 million in equities on Monday, provisional exchange data showed. * SGX Nifty futures down 0.03 percent. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Anand Sinha said on Monday the central bank and the Indian government were doing whatever was needed to get a "hold over" the deteriorating macro economic conditions. * Investors are now awaiting the release of the current account deficit data on Friday, which will underline whether the funding pressures for the economy will further rise. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)