* Indian government bond yields ease, taking cues from overnight bounce back in the US bond prices from two-year lows. * Rupee movement expected to be key in trade. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 bps at 7.49 percent. * India's central bank plans to sell 10 billion rupees ($167.5 million) of inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday with a coupon at current market levels, and preferably not much above 2 percent, said an official with direct knowledge of the sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)