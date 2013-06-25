European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
* India's main BSE index falls 0.27 percent, while the broader NSE index is lower 0.31 percent, heading towards their second consecutive session of declines. * Chinese shares sank deeper into bear market territory, pulling down most other Asian stock markets, as worries spread that tight liquidity could threaten China's economic growth and take the shine off an emerging U.S. recovery. * Blue chips lead falls: Tata Motors Ltd loses 3 percent while ICICI bank Ltd is down 1.4 percent on signs of foreign investors exiting the Indian market. * Foreign institutional investors have sold cash shares for 10 straight sessions, totalling 92.91 billion rupees ($1.55 billion), according to exchange and regulatory data. * The NSE's volatility index, or India VIX, rose 10.4 percent to 21.01, its highest close since June 25, 2012, reflecting the rising volatility in options ahead of the expiry of June derivative contracts on Thursday, said dealers. * India VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a "fear" gauge. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.