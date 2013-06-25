* RBI is expected to sell 10 billion rupees ($167.29 million) worth of 1.44 percent 10-year inflation-linked bonds at a real yield of 1.8 percent over the wholesale price inflation rate at an auction later on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers shows. * The highest forecast in the poll was for a real, or inflation-adjusted yield, of 2 percent, while the lowest was 1.65 percent. * The debt will be indexed to the final wholesale price inflation with a four-month lag, meaning Tuesday's auction will be extrapolated from February's final WPI of 7.28 percent. * India's central bank wants to sell the bonds at a coupon close to current market levels, and preferably not much above 2 percent, an official with direct knowledge of the sale told Reuters on Monday. * This would be the second tranche of inflation linkers being sold in the current fiscal year to March 2014. India plans to sell up to 150 billion rupees of the debt during that year. ($1 = 59.7775 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayan@thomsonreuters.com)