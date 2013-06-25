* India remains the highest net overweight market among emerging ones it tracks, J.P.Morgan says in a report, followed by Russia, Turkey, Thailand and Brazil. * As per the investment bank's definition, an overweight market is one in which there are more funds meaningfully overweight relative to those meaningfully underweight. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had been strong buyers of Indian stocks since last year until a recent streak of selling, and have turned into a big swing factor in stock market movements. * However, those strong inflows have made Indian stocks vulnerable to foreign selling, dealers warn, given concerns about the Fed monetary stimulus and about China's financial stability. * FIIs have sold cash shares for 10 straight sessions, totalling 92.91 billion rupees ($1.55 billion), according to exchange and regulatory data. * For graphic on NSE index vs FII net sales/purchases, see: link.reuters.com/feb29t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)