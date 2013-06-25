European shares muted as investors mull Brexit, oil provides support
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
* India remains the highest net overweight market among emerging ones it tracks, J.P.Morgan says in a report, followed by Russia, Turkey, Thailand and Brazil. * As per the investment bank's definition, an overweight market is one in which there are more funds meaningfully overweight relative to those meaningfully underweight. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) had been strong buyers of Indian stocks since last year until a recent streak of selling, and have turned into a big swing factor in stock market movements. * However, those strong inflows have made Indian stocks vulnerable to foreign selling, dealers warn, given concerns about the Fed monetary stimulus and about China's financial stability. * FIIs have sold cash shares for 10 straight sessions, totalling 92.91 billion rupees ($1.55 billion), according to exchange and regulatory data. * For graphic on NSE index vs FII net sales/purchases, see: link.reuters.com/feb29t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* H&M drops after results (Recasts, adds quote and details, updates prices)
Mar 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 29, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A S Marine Industries Pvt Ltd P
MUMBAI, March 30 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd said on Thursday it planned to sell up to 62 million shares worth as much as 53.2 billion rupees ($819.4 million) at current market valuations, to fund potential acquisitions in the sector among other things.