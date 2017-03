* Indian bonds recover from a recent sell-off as mutual funds turn strong buyers. The most actively traded 8.33 percent 2026 bond yield is down 5 bps at 7.64 percent, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield is down 3 bps on the day at 7.49 percent. * Funds, anticipating redemption pressures at the end of June, are switching out of corporate bond funds and turning to more liquid government securities, according to traders. * Government bonds are also looking more attractive to funds after recent falls, traders say. * The rupee's range-bound trading also contributing after the currency had hit a record low last week. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)