* USD/INR retreats from a session high of 59.79 to trade nearly flat on the day at 59.68/69. * Falls track a lower dollar index, down 0.17 percent, after two top Federal Reserve officials downplay market fears of an imminent end to stimulus, giving greenback bulls reason to catch their breath before the next leg up. * The euro touched a high of $1.3149, up from a low of $1.3110 earlier in the session. * Sentiment in domestic markets also recovers, with India's BSE and NSE indexes up around 1 percent each, and the 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 7.49 percent.