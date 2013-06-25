* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate down 7 basis points at 7.32 percent, while the one-year rate down 6 basis points at 7.41 percent. * The receivings primarily track the fall in the US treasury yields in overnight trade, dealers say. * Further, with much of the rupee volatility factored in by the domestic market, the swaps are showing some resilience, dealers add. * The recent surge in swap rates has also prompted some traders to receive fixed rates, limiting any further rise. The 1-year OIS has risen 29 basis points since the start of this month and 5-year swaps have jumped 45 basis points. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due on Friday for cues. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)