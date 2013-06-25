June 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Issuer UBRD Capital Limited

Borrower JSC "The Ural Bank for Reconstruction

and Development"

Issue Amount $68 million

Maturity Date December 27, 2018

Coupon 12.0 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BCP securities, BNP Paribas & Sberbank CIB

Ratings B (S&P)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0948666770

