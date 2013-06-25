* USD/INR gives up early gains of as much as 59.79 to trade lower at 59.48/49, as domestic shares and bonds recover from a recent sell-off in line with a recovery in global risk assets. * Traders say the improved global sentiment, and not RBI intervention, is behind the falls. * U.S. 10-year Treasury prices gained on Monday, sending yields higher and helping ease concerns about a narrowing differential with Indian yields, which had been a key reason behind the recent foreign sell-off of domestic assets. * A trader with a foreign bank says the pair could find support at 59.10 levels. * The dollar index is down 0.18 percent. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)