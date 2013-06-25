BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra says ruling on BS-III vehicles to have one-time material impact
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
* USD/INR gives up early gains of as much as 59.79 to trade lower at 59.48/49, as domestic shares and bonds recover from a recent sell-off in line with a recovery in global risk assets. * Traders say the improved global sentiment, and not RBI intervention, is behind the falls. * U.S. 10-year Treasury prices gained on Monday, sending yields higher and helping ease concerns about a narrowing differential with Indian yields, which had been a key reason behind the recent foreign sell-off of domestic assets. * A trader with a foreign bank says the pair could find support at 59.10 levels. * The dollar index is down 0.18 percent. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says company statement "supreme court order banning the sale of BS III vehicles"
Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-March 30 Nagpur, Mar 30 (Reuters) – In range-bound trade, soyabean oil in edible section and rapeseed oil in non-edible section moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according
BANGALORE (Reuters) Mar 30 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.