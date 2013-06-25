* RBI should take administrative measures to arrest the rupee's slide, given its limited FX reserves to defend the currency via interventions, RBS said in a note on Tuesday. * The RBI can consider reinstating restrictions on net overnight open position of banks, reduce importer hedging to around 10 percent of the average turnover in the previous three years, and further reduce the time period for exporters to repatriate their earnings, RBS argues. * "Leaning against the wind is likely to be more effective now, particularly by reducing the speculative element in FX trading. Following these measures, a retracement in USD/INR to around 57 is possible, in our view," RBS writes. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / suvashree.dchoudhury.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)