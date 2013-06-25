* India's one-day cash rate drops to 6.80 percent, a level last seen on May 30, as banks overcovered for product needs, dealers say. * The rate at 6.90/7.00 percent compared with Monday's close of 7.10/7.15 percent. * Banks' cash balances with the RBI at 3.02 trillion rupees on June 20 as against reserve requirement of 2.94 trillion rupees for fortnight ending June 28. * A dealer estimates cash deficit would hover between 700 billion rupees and 800 billion rupees this week. * Suspected RBI intervention in the forex market to shore up INR may add to cash shortage. * Banks' borrowing from repo falls to 629.25 billion rupees, lowest in four sessions. * Total volume in the call market at 178.97 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.17 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)