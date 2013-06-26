* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.28 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.98 percent higher. * Asian shares edged higher to reverse a four-day losing streak on Wednesday as investors took comfort from firm U.S. data underscoring an American recovery, and assurances from China's central bank to provide funds to institutions if needed. * Analysts warned Indian shares would likely remain weak in the near term after foreign investors sold 105.50 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 11 consecutive sessions to Monday. * Also on watch, an Indian ministerial panel meets to discuss pricing of 2G mobile phone airwaves in the next auction and other issues around the planned auction. (1130 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)