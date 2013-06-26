* Indian government bonds are expected to open weak on Wednesday, taking cue from the sharp rise in U.S. yields as data suggested the economy was gaining momentum. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, may inch up to 7.52 percent at open, says a senior dealer. * Intraday moving pattern in bonds will depend on the rupee movement. Bonds are likely to move in a range of 7.48-7.53 during the day, dealers said. * Bonds will find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, by the market regulator in a bid to attract vital flows needed to narrow a record high current account deficit. * U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans, suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)