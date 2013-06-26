* USD/INR is likely to open marginally higher on mixed cues, and dealers will watch domestic shares for intraday play. The pair closed at 59.66/67 on Tuesday. * A senior dealer expects the pair to open around 59.70 levels and move in a 59.65 to 59.90 range during the session. * India's market regulator approved an overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, in a bid to attract vital flows needed to narrow a record high current account deficit. * The central bank is seen likely to defend the 60 level for the rupee. * Most Asian currencies are trading mixed against USD. See * SGX Nifty futures up 0.30 percent. * Investors are now awaiting the release of the current account deficit data on Friday, which will underline whether the funding pressures for the economy will further rise. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)