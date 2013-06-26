* The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.48 from its Tuesday's close. * Bonds find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, by the market regulator on Tuesday. * The rupee's movement against the dollar is seen steering government bond prices intraday. * Caution ahead of the Jan-March Balance of Payments data, due Friday, may keep the price gains in check, dealers said. * Some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of dated securities worth 140 billion this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)