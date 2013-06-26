* India's main BSE index gains 0.26 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.39 percent higher.
* Shares find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign
investors, including easing registration procedures and
simplifying categories, announced by the market regulator on
Tuesday.
* The measures are seen as unlikely to spur foreign buying in
the short-term, but may help improve sentiment, dealers say.
* Foreign investors have sold 105.50 billion rupees ($1.77
billion) over 11 consecutive sessions to Monday.
* Most Asian shares turn around a four-day losing streak as
investors take comfort from U.S. data underscoring an American
recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will
offer funds to banks if needed.
* Among blue chips, Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.1
percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 1 percent.
* Reliance Capital Ltd gains 3.7 percent after the
Economic Times reported the company has agreed to sell stakes of
just under 5 percent in its consumer lending unit to two
Japanese firms, citing unidentified sources.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)