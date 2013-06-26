* India's main BSE index gains 0.26 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.39 percent higher. * Shares find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, announced by the market regulator on Tuesday. * The measures are seen as unlikely to spur foreign buying in the short-term, but may help improve sentiment, dealers say. * Foreign investors have sold 105.50 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 11 consecutive sessions to Monday. * Most Asian shares turn around a four-day losing streak as investors take comfort from U.S. data underscoring an American recovery and assurances from China's central bank that it will offer funds to banks if needed. * Among blue chips, Reliance Industries Ltd gains 1.1 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 1 percent. * Reliance Capital Ltd gains 3.7 percent after the Economic Times reported the company has agreed to sell stakes of just under 5 percent in its consumer lending unit to two Japanese firms, citing unidentified sources. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)