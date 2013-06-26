* Shares in Videocon Industries Ltd gain 4.3 percent after its chairman and managing director, Venugopal Dhoot, said in an interview with news channel CNBC-TV18 that the company will consider special dividend and bonus shares, dealers say. * The comments come after Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Oil India Ltd agreed to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from Videocon Group for $2.48 billion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)