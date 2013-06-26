* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.48 percent, compared with 7.44 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.52 percent, while the lowest was 7.48 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 7.48 percent, higher than the auction cut-off of 7.41 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.51 percent, while the lowest was 7.40 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)