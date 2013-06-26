* Indian jeweller Gitanjali Gems Ltd falls 9.99
percent, hitting its daily lower limit for a third consecutive
day, on fears the government will unveil more curbs to stall the
supply of gold.
* The three-day fall has wiped out 19.54 billion rupees ($327.36
million), or half of its market capitalisation, as India looks
to curb gold imports to improve a current account deficit that
hit a record high in the October-December quarter.
* India has raised import duties on gold to 8 percent, but the
central bank moves to tackle supply, such as making jewellers
pay for gold up front, have had more impact.
* Gitanjali said on Tuesday the company plans to increase
diamond jewellery sales for offsetting the potential decline in
sales from low margin gold jewellery, which accounted for 25-30
percent of total revenues.
* "Although this change in category mix will have impact on
sales, the margins are expected to not only remain intact but
also be better than estimates," Gitanjali said, referring to the
plans to increase diamond jewellery sales.
($1 = 59.6900 Indian rupees)
