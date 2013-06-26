* The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2 basis points to 7.48 percent from its previous close. * Dealers welcome the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, announced by the market regulator on Tuesday. * Still, foreign selling remains a concern in the near term after net sales of $5.95 billion over 24 trading sessions to Monday. * The current measures by SEBI may not help in stemming outflows immediately, but will aid inflows in the medium term, dealers say. * Caution ahead of the January-March current account deficit data due on Friday, may keep the price gains in check, dealers add. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)