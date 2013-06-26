* India's benchmark five-year OIS rate falls 2 basis points to 7.28 percent and the one-year rate is down 4 basis points at 7.39 percent, declining for a second consecutive session. * Receivings in short-end swaps track easing liquidity in the banking system, with repo borrowings down to 368.90 billion rupees on Wednesday from 629.25 in the previous session. * The recent surge in swap rates, on concern the rupee's slide to a record low will limit room for the central bank to cut interest rates, has also prompted some traders to receive fixed rates. * The 1-year OIS has risen 30 basis points this month as of Monday, before the two-day fall, while the 5-year swaps have jumped 45 basis points in the same period. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)