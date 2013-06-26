* USD/INR trading at 59.83/84 versus its previous close of 59.66/67 on Tuesday, having traded in a tight 59.73-59.91 band. * The central bank intervention earlier as USD/INR breached 59.90 has kept further gains in check, though month-end demand from oil refiners keeping pair bid. * India's BSE up 0.4 percent. Asian shares rebound after China's central bank assures to offer funds to banks if needed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)