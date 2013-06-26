* Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd fall 5 percent as regulatory concerns resurface ahead of a ministerial panel meeting on mobile spectrum auction later in the day. * Mobile permits for Bharti and Vodafone Group Plc's local unit in some key cities are due to be renewed in November next year after completing the 20-year licence period, and the government wants them to bid for airwaves that need to be renewed. * The companies have also opposed a government plan for refarming -- or replacing premium quality airwaves with relatively less-efficient airwaves -- unless the carriers buy back the premium airwaves at double the price of the less-efficient band. * "Refarming would hit Vodafone and Bharti the most," said an analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house. * Bharti also faces government fees of more than $1 billion in airwave surcharges and fines, although most of the payouts have been deferred pending court verdicts. * Some profit-taking from Tuesday's 4.2 percent gain is also seen contributing to Bharti's share fall, dealers say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)