* Shares in Bharti Airtel Ltd fall 5 percent as
regulatory concerns resurface ahead of a ministerial panel
meeting on mobile spectrum auction later in the day.
* Mobile permits for Bharti and Vodafone Group Plc's
local unit in some key cities are due to be renewed in November
next year after completing the 20-year licence period, and the
government wants them to bid for airwaves that need to be
renewed.
* The companies have also opposed a government plan for
refarming -- or replacing premium quality airwaves with
relatively less-efficient airwaves -- unless the carriers buy
back the premium airwaves at double the price of the
less-efficient band.
* "Refarming would hit Vodafone and Bharti the most," said an
analyst tracking the sector at a foreign brokerage house.
* Bharti also faces government fees of more than $1 billion in
airwave surcharges and fines, although most of the payouts have
been deferred pending court verdicts.
* Some profit-taking from Tuesday's 4.2 percent gain is also
seen contributing to Bharti's share fall, dealers say.
