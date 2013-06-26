* India's main BSE index gains 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent higher. * Shares find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign investors, including easing registration procedures and simplifying categories, announced by the market regulator on Tuesday. * The measures are seen as unlikely to spur foreign buying in the short-term, but may help improve sentiment over the medium-term, dealers say. * Traders, however, say volatility ahead of June derivatives expiry and foreign investors selling are seen capping the gains. * FIIs have sold 105.50 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 11 consecutive sessions to Monday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2 percent on hopes rupee depreciation would aid sales while ITC Ltd is up 1 percent, heading for a second day of gains on value buying after a 7.5 percent fall in June as of Monday's close. * Reliance Capital Ltd gains 3.8 percent after it said on Wednesday it would apply for a license to enter mainstream banking in the country, in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Nippon Life Insurance of Japan . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)