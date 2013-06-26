* India's main BSE index gains 0.12 percent, while the
broader NSE index is 0.2 percent higher.
* Shares find support from the overhaul of rules for foreign
investors, including easing registration procedures and
simplifying categories, announced by the market regulator on
Tuesday.
* The measures are seen as unlikely to spur foreign buying in
the short-term, but may help improve sentiment over the
medium-term, dealers say.
* Traders, however, say volatility ahead of June derivatives
expiry and foreign investors selling are seen capping the gains.
* FIIs have sold 105.50 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) over 11
consecutive sessions to Monday.
* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains 2 percent on
hopes rupee depreciation would aid sales while ITC Ltd
is up 1 percent, heading for a second day of gains on value
buying after a 7.5 percent fall in June as of Monday's close.
* Reliance Capital Ltd gains 3.8 percent after it said
on Wednesday it would apply for a license to enter mainstream
banking in the country, in partnership with Japan's Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank and Nippon Life Insurance of Japan
.
