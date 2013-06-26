UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
* Repo borrowings drop sharply to 368.90 billion rupees as against average 600-800 billion rupees over last seven sessions as banks borrow instead from collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) markets, taking advantage of lower rates. * CBLO is trading at a weighted average rate of 6.90 percent on Wednesday, lower than the borrowing rate of 7.25 pct at the repo window. * CBLO volumes at 895.9 billion rupees, higher than the usual 500 billion rupees. * Dealers say government has released subsidy payments which has also helped enhance liquidity. * Cash rate at 7.10/7.15 pct versus Tuesday's close of 6.75-6.85 pct. * However, suspected RBI intervention in the forex market to shore up the rupee may add to cash shortage. * Total volume in the call market is at 185.3 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.17 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)