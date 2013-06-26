* Repo borrowings drop sharply to 368.90 billion rupees as against average 600-800 billion rupees over last seven sessions as banks borrow instead from collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) markets, taking advantage of lower rates. * CBLO is trading at a weighted average rate of 6.90 percent on Wednesday, lower than the borrowing rate of 7.25 pct at the repo window. * CBLO volumes at 895.9 billion rupees, higher than the usual 500 billion rupees. * Dealers say government has released subsidy payments which has also helped enhance liquidity. * Cash rate at 7.10/7.15 pct versus Tuesday's close of 6.75-6.85 pct. * However, suspected RBI intervention in the forex market to shore up the rupee may add to cash shortage. * Total volume in the call market is at 185.3 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.17 percent, as per the central bank's dealing platform. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)