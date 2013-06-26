June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower International Finance Facility for

Immunisation (IFFIM)

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date July 5, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 19bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 19bp

Payment Date July 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa Capital Markets & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS0949331291

144a ISIN US45951B2A63

