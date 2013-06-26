BRIEF-National Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower The City of Prague
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 3, 2023
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.417
Yield 3.194 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CSOB (KBC Group) & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0943724962
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )