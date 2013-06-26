BANGALORE, June 26 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39000 ICS-201(B22mm) 39900 ICS-102(B22mm) 28400 ICS-103(23mm) 31200 ICS-104(24mm) 35600 ICS-202(26mm) 40500 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm) 41000 ICS-105CS(27mm) 37900 ICS-105MMA(27) 38600 ICS-105PHR(28) 41500 ICS-105(28mm) 40600 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40700 ICS-105(29mm) 41000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41100 ICS-105(30mm) 41600 ICS-105(31mm) 41800 ICS-106(32mm) 42600 ICS-107(34mm) 51000