Jun 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Mutuelle Assurance des Commercants et Industriels

de France et des Cadres et Sal (MACIF)

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date March 08, 2023

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 102.586

Reoffer price 102.586

Yield 5.15 pct

Spread 315.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

euro when fungible

ISIN FR0011440130

