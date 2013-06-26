June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 10, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.794

Reoffer price 99.794

Yield 3.045 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske & HSBc

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0949742323

