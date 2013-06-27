* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 1.36 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 1.94 percent higher. * Asian shares extended gains on Thursday, buoyed by rising global equities overnight on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, but investor caution over Chinese markets capped the upside. * Traders say government measures, comments on rupee and expiry of June equity derivative contracts would be key to watch on Thursday. * Indian rupee slumped to a record low, escalating worries foreign investors may exacerbate outflows and dimming chances of a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India. * Also, India's finance minister P. Chidambaram will be speaking at an event of National Skill Development Council at 10.20 IST (0450GMT) at the ministry. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)