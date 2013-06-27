* Indian government bond yields are expected to inch lower in
the opening session on Thursday on value-buying due to
supportive overseas data that is expected to give some comfort
to the domestic currency.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed
at 7.58 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since May 14, may open
at 7.57 percent, says a senior dealer.
* Indian rupee, which breached the formidable
resistance of 60 to the dollar to slump to a record low on
Wednesday, is seen guiding the intraday moving pattern in bonds.
* Investors are waiting for the January-March current account
deficit data due on Friday for cues.
* Some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of
dated securities worth 140 billion rupees on Friday.
* U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on weaker
than expected economic data, though thin demand for the U.S.
Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields, showed
that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is likely to
pare back its purchase program.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson
reuters.com@reuters.net)