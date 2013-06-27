* Indian government bond yields are expected to inch lower in the opening session on Thursday on value-buying due to supportive overseas data that is expected to give some comfort to the domestic currency. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.58 percent on Wednesday, its lowest since May 14, may open at 7.57 percent, says a senior dealer. * Indian rupee, which breached the formidable resistance of 60 to the dollar to slump to a record low on Wednesday, is seen guiding the intraday moving pattern in bonds. * Investors are waiting for the January-March current account deficit data due on Friday for cues. * Some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of dated securities worth 140 billion rupees on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on weaker than expected economic data, though thin demand for the U.S. Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields, showed that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its purchase program. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)