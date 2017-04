* USD/INR is likely to open marginally lower on positive overseas data. The pair closed at 60.7150/7250 on Tuesday, after falling to an all-time low of 60.76. * A senior dealer expects the pair to open around 60.50 levels and move in a 60.40 to 60.90 range during the session. * Most Asian currencies are positive against USD. See * SGX Nifty futures up 1.16 percent. * Investors are now awaiting the release of the current account deficit data on Friday, which will underline whether the funding pressures for the economy will rise further. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)