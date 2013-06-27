* Indian government bond yields fall on Thursday as narrowing current account deficit coupled with supportive overseas data lead to value buying across the yield curve. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3 basis points at 7.55 percent on Thursday. * The country's March quarter current account deficit was $18.1 billion, lower than expected and below the $21.7 billion a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. * Indian rupee, which breached the formidable resistance of 60 to the dollar to slump to a record low on Wednesday, opened marginally stronger, supporting bonds. * Some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of dated securities worth 140 billion rupees on Friday. * U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected economic data, though thin demand for the U.S. Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields, showed that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its purchase programme. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)