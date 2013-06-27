* Indian government bond yields fall on Thursday as narrowing
current account deficit coupled with supportive overseas data
lead to value buying across the yield curve.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield was down 3
basis points at 7.55 percent on Thursday.
* The country's March quarter current account deficit
was $18.1 billion, lower than expected and below
the $21.7 billion a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday.
* Indian rupee, which breached the formidable
resistance of 60 to the dollar to slump to a record low on
Wednesday, opened marginally stronger, supporting bonds.
* Some traders may avoid big purchases ahead of the auction of
dated securities worth 140 billion rupees on Friday.
* U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on
weaker-than-expected economic data, though thin demand for the
U.S. Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields,
showed that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is
likely to pare back its purchase programme.
